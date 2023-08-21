Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 20 days to go

We’re officially 20 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 20 — defensive back Eric Rowe.

I’ve referred to the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder as a “defensive back” because the Panthers website lists him as a cornerback but the team’s depth chart shows him as Vonn Bell’s backup at strong safety. He has played both corner and safety during his career, so if nothing else the nine-year veteran will give Carolina flexibility in the secondary.

Rowe was a 2015 second round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles but only spent one season in Philly before being traded to the New England Patriots. He spent three injury-plagued seasons with the Pats from 2016 to 2018 where he appeared in 21 games and recorded 51 tackles.

In 2019 he joined the Miami Dolphins, got healthy, and began to establish himself as a legitimate NFL starter. In his first year with the Dolphins he started all 16 games and racked up 81 tackles, eight passes defended, and an interception (a pick six against Tom Brady). In 2020 he registered career highs with 91 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions. Despite Rowe’s solid campaigns in 2019 and 2020, he was relegated to a part-time starting role in Miami in 2021 and 2022 - he started 10 of 31 games - but still had 127 tackles over those two seasons.

Rowe left Miami after last year and signed with the Carolina Panthers this past offseason. His 1-year, $1.3 million dollar contract is extremely team friendly for a versatile veteran coming off a 56 tackle season last year, including two sacks.

Eric Rowe joins the Panthers with eight seasons under his belt, 100 career games played, and 381 tackles. He should be a plug-and-play veteran who can add depth across the secondary. At 30 years old he still has some tread left on the tires, too. If Carolina’s secondary gets bit by the injury bug, Eric Rowe could end up having a far more prominent role in 2023 than most of us are currently anticipating.

When the 2023 season comes to an end, it wouldn’t be surprising if Eric Rowe emerges as one of the sneakiest best free agency moves the Panthers made this year.