Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 39 days to go

We’re officially 42 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 39 — nobody at the moment.

The No. 39 jersey is one of the most unsung jerseys in the history of the Carolina Panthers. Running backs Darien Rencher and Tiyon Evans have worn the number in training camp this season, but neither are currently on the roster. Only three Panthers ever have worn the No. 39 jersey in the regular season.

Safety Brett Maxie wore it from 1995 to 1996. He appeared in and started 29 games for the fledgling Panthers towards the end of a 13 season career that was largely played for the New Orleans Saints. He had six interceptions in the Panthers inaugural season, a feat which easily qualifies him as the best to ever wear this jersey in franchise history.

Defensive back Damien Richardson held onto the jersey the longest, playing in 77 games and starting 10 of them between 1998 and 2002. He logged 117 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception in that time.

Old CSR favorite Reggie Bonnafon was the next Panther to wear this jersey in the regular season when he put it on in the 2019 season. He wore it until leaving for the Washington Commanders in 2022. Bonnafon played in 22 games, gaining 197 yards and scoring one touchdown on 29 carries.

Yesterday’s signing of Deion Jones showed that the Panthers aren’t done adding talent to their 2023 roster. Scroll on down to the comments, Panthers fans, and tell us who you want the team to sign and have wear the No. 39 jersey this year.