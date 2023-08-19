Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 22 days to go

We’re officially 22 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re continuing secondary week by taking a closer look at No. 22 — safety Jammie Robinson.

Robinson is a second team safety per the Panthers most recent depth chart. He was a fifth round pick by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former South Carolina Gamecock (2019-2020) and Florida State Seminole (2021-2022) earned SEC All-Freshman honors and was a two-time, first team All-ACC player.

Robinson played 33 (46%) of the team’s defensive snaps in the preseason opener against the New York Jets, good for second most snaps on the team, and 10 (50%) of the team’s special teams snaps. He is clearly a guy that the coaches want to give more experience and more opportunities to be evaluated.

While his play did not particularly stand out last week, it is noteable that the team has him listed on the safety depth chart above fourth year player Sam Franklin, Jr. Franklin is a perennial “about to break out” special teams ace for the Panthers who has contributed many highlight plays in limited action. That Robinson has already eclipsed him in the eyes of the new coaching staff bodes well for his career.