Panthers vs. Giants: Preseason Week 2 open thread

It’s Friday night and it’s about time for the Carolina Panthers to retake the field and erase the bad impression they made last week. The team is moving on from the New York Jets to the New York Giants, which will not be a step down in competition.

Bryce Young is expected to play for another three or four series tonight and they will be rotating some different options from last week through the right guard spot. Hopefully that will lead to more opportunities for Young to impress us in his limited playing time.

Even if it is another stinker, it’s at least another real, live football game to talk about and only a week since the last one.

