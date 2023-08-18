NFL React Results: fan confidence not shaken after poor Week 1 in Panthers preseason

The survey results are in, and y’all seem overall fine with the current state of the Carolina Panthers. We asked you three questions to gauge where the fans are after their first, albeit limited, exposure to the Frank Reich/Bryce Young Panthers. After the Panthers dismal performance against the New York Jets, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see some hesitant answers. Instead, a lot of y’all seem OK. . . for now.

Yes, 81% of you are some kind of worried about the Panthers after watching the preseason opener. But over half of you are only a little worried. I think that’s a reasonable place to be. We spent an offseason talking about how the offensive line was going to be a strength of this team and then watched a game where that unit was a glaring weakness against the Jets’ bench warmers.

Still, most of you are confident the team is heading in the right direction. One preseason game isn’t indicative of a team’s preparedness or skill. The optimism of a first overall draft pick at quarterback and one of the most exciting head coaches in Panthers history isn’t going to wear off before we see them in at least one actual regular season game.

That said, most of you apparently don’t think we should see much more of Young tonight against the New York Giants than we did last week against the Jets. That’s smart as Reich confirmed as much during a press conference earlier this week. The expectation for tonight should be another three, maybe four, series for Young. The snap count from there will be dependent on how successful each drive actually is.

