Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 23 days to go

We’re officially 23 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 23 — cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Henderson is one of the most polarizing members of the Panthers secondary. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s an elite athlete who has often made back-breaking mistakes on the field. This habit and rumors disparaging his focus and dedication led to the Jags, in 2021, flipping him and a fifth round pick to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold and a third.

The 24-year old corner still has plenty of time to pull his game together while he has gas in the tank, but a couple of years of mixed play have left Panthers fans decidedly mixed on whether they want to see that redemption arc take place here—if they even believe it can.

He is currently listed as Donte Jackson’s back up on the team’s official depth chart. That means he should be seeing a hefty share of the preseason snaps over the next two weeks. Love him or hate him, what do you want to see from him this preseason? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know how you feel about this back-up cornerback and why.