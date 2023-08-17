Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 24 days to go

We’re officially 24 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 24 — safety Vonn Bell.

Bell was the 61st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He played out his rookie contract in New Orleans, where his biggest highlight, in my humble opinion, was a sack against Cam Newton in a 31-26 Saints victory in the 2017 wildcard game that is also known amongst Panthers fans as The Beginning of the End.

Bell did not win a starting safety job with the Saints every year he was with them and opted to sign a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. There he became an integral part of their defense, helping the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and a second consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance in 2022.

He signed a three-year contract with the Panthers this year and is set to start opposite Xavier Woods in Carolina’s defensive backfield.

In his career, Bell has played in 109 games, starting in 93 of them, and recorded 636 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 35 passes defensed, six interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries. He has played as both a strong and a free safety, with the expectation that he will play in multiple spots in new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s scheme.

How about it Panthers fans, are you excited to have a fresh, veteran talent in the secondary? What are you hoping to see from Bell in 2023? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.