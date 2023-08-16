Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 25 days to go

We’re officially 25 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 25 — safety Xavier Woods.

Woods was a sixth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He played out his rookie contract with the Cowboys, spent a year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, and is now entering his second year with the Panthers, and seventh overall in the NFL.

The 28-year old safety has stepped far beyond the expectations of his draft position and is walking into the 2023 regular season as one of the two starting safeties in Carolina’s secondary.

In his career, he has played in 92 games, starting 80 of those, and recorded 441 tackles, 34 passes defensed, eight interceptions, five forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered. Last year for the Panthers, he started all 15 games he appeared in while recording 86 tackles, six passes defensed, and two fumbles recovered.

How about it, Panthers fans, are y’all satisfied with your starting strong safety? Scroll on down to the comments to share what you want to see from Woods this year or any stories about what you loved to see from him last season.