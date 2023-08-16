Panthers Reacts Survey Preseason 1: A quick confidence check before facing the New York Giants

With the first—disappointing—preseason game in the books for Frank Reich and Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers, we’re here to ask you three questions about the Panthers outlook for the 2023 season.

We want to gauge your confidence in the Panthers direction, your worry about the current state of the team, and ask how much you think we’ll see of Bryce Young this weekend against the New York Giants.

Last week’s outing against the New York Jets was obviously not what anybody wanted to see from this team. We’ll talk all day long about how much stock we shouldn’t put in preseason games, but the bottom line is that a bad performance leaves a bad taste in your mouth. Whether you are a player or a fan, we want to see something different this Friday.

We’re going to ask you a similar series of questions next week to see how the fan base is reacting week-to-week now that we’ve had a taste of the new look team.

