Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 26 days to go

We’re officially 26 days away (just four weeks!) from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 26 — cornerback Donte Jackson.

The Panthers long time second fiddle in the secondary was selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been the team’s number two corner since day one of his rookie year, behind first James Bradberry and now Jaycee Horn.

Jackson is an athletic and energetic player whose main challenge with the Panthers has been availability. He has only played one full season during his NFL career and that was his rookie season where he played and started in all 16 games that year. Last season he only played in nine games before tearing an Achilles tendon. He is already back and ready for the 2023 regular season.

He isn’t exactly a fan favorite, but he is a talented player who is a key piece in a deep secondary—an absolute requirement in today’s NFL.

How about it Panthers fans? Are you ready to see Jackson put in a full season in his first under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero? Or are you ready for more new blood on defense? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know what you want to see from Jackson in 2023.