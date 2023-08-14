Terrace Marshall carted off field at practice

According to reports, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. left practice on the cart today after ‘tweaking something in his back.’

Frank Reich says Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. "tweaked something in his back."



He left practice on a cart after being checked out by trainers today. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 14, 2023

This could head in all sorts of directions. The verbiage Frank Reich used to describe the injury aren’t typically words you use to describe something serious, so hopefully that’s the case. It could be as simple as something just about every one of us has experienced, and he just needed the cart to help him back to the facilities because it’s no fun to walk with a hurt back. Then again, it is his back, so there’s no telling what sort of recovery timetable there’d be even if we knew the injury. He’s undergoing testing, so we should know more fairly soon.

Marshall is looking to break out in his third season as part of a deep but star-less wide receiver room. He played 12 snaps in the preseason opener but was not targeted.