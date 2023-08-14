Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 27 days to go

(Note to CSR Readers: I’ve changed my profile name from “MickSmiley” to “DA_Sweat”. New name, same old voice.)

We’re officially 27 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 27 - cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound corner from Florida International joined the Panthers as a 2020 seventh round pick (No. 221 overall). In his three seasons with Carolina he has established himself as a special teams ace who also struggles to stay healthy.

As a rookie in 2020 he played in 10 games with 74 defensive snaps and 108 special teams snaps, recording seven tackles. In 2021 he missed a handful of games in the middle of the season due to injury but still managed to play in 12 games with 20 defensive snaps and 215 on special teams.

Last year was a frustrating one for Thomas-Oliver. He continued his role as a special teams mainstay but was placed on injured reserve after just three games and missed the rest of the season.

In all, over three years with the Panthers Thomas-Oliver has played 94 defensive snaps and 369 special teams snaps. That’s about all that can be expected from a former seventh round pick.

If Stantley can stay healthy in 2023 he will presumably have a big role on special teams while striving to climb the depth chart at cornerback. Starting corner Jaycee Horn is an absolute stud while fellow starter Donte Jackson has struggled with both consistency and health. Backups Keith Taylor and CJ Henderson were among two of the NFL’s lowest-graded cornerbacks by PFF last year.

Corner is one of the most perilous position groups on the Panthers roster in terms of both quality and depth, in my opinion, and the team needs somebody like Stantley Thomas-Oliver to step up in 2023. He’s currently listed on the Panthers depth chart as the second string nickel corner behind Jeremy Chinn, so he should make the 53-man roster and potentially contribute more on defense this year than he has in previous seasons.