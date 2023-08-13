Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 28 days to go

We’re officially 28 days away (just four weeks!) from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today we’re taking a closer look at No. 28 — cornerback Keith Taylor, Jr.

Taylor is a third-year player out of Washington who was selected by the Panthers in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played in 34 games in his two seasons so far, starting five of them, and recorded 67 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 6 passes defensed.

One of the few players in a Matt Rhule draft class who wasn’t a superlative athlete, relatively speaking, Taylor is a rangy, instinctive corner who has hung around the roster by flashing potential in a group that has often also been short on depth. The team’s official depth chart going into the 2023 preseason has him listed as the first man off the bench behind Jaycee Horn, so he should see a fair amount of action during the preseason.

How about it, Panthers fans? Are you excited for what Taylor brings as depth in the secondary? Do you think he is capable of more? Or are you just ready for the regular season to begin, regardless of who is playing where? Scroll on down to the comments to let us know.