Panthers 0 Jets 27: Offensive line woes limit Bryce Young in Panthers debut

It’s often hard to draw conclusions from NFL preseason games. The process is often as close to forecasting the weather from the entrails of a sacrificial goat as it is to the same with a Doppler radar. The 2023 Carolina Panthers weren’t poised to give away more information than they had to about their new head coach and rookie quarterback in their first preseason game against the New York Jets. That didn’t stop fans from entering the day with an appetite to for fireworks from first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young. Unfortunately for the Panthers and fans alike, we did all learn something about this team:

The offensive line could use some work.

Austin Corbett was penciled in as the starting right guard, but hasn’t fully returned from an ACL injury he suffered on January 8th against the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 regular season finale. We’ll dig more into this in a minute, but it was an important facet of today’s game to lead with as it was why we learned so very little at all about the potential of both Young and Matt Corral. So let’s dive into the three things we should be talking about this week: the quarterbacks, the defense, and the offensive line.

The quarterbacks

Bryce Young saw 11 snaps across three drives in his debut with the Carolina Panthers. The bulk of those snaps were against the New York Jets twos and threes on defense. He was sacked once and hit at least twice more after he threw the ball. The running game was similarly stifled, with Chuba Hubbard gaining nine yards on four carries in that span.

While it is hard to get excited about such a limited sample size of preseason snaps, it is encouraging that Young completed an efficient four of six pass attempts for 21 yards. He wasn’t asked to do much, but he was poised and clean in delivering on the plays as called. I won’t sit here and say that I saw a future hall of famer or the next Jimmy Clausen. I will stand by the word “encouraged.” We just watched a Panthers quarterback in a common situation (under pressure) deliver an uncommon performance (efficient). That’s all we get from this week.

Matt Corral, meanwhile, was less likely to be inhibited by a limiting gameplan. Where the coaches want to hide Young’s abilities from their 2023 regular season opponents, they should have had an interest in seeing just what Corral has to offer. They made the correct decision in pursuit of that assessment by putting Corral in directly after Young. Corral may be the third quarterback on the roster, but Andy Dalton has nothing to prove.

Unfortunately for Corral, he faced similar pressure to what Young saw albeit behind a rotating cast on the offensive line. He took more sacks, including a strip, in more time than Young. I’ll give him the same credit we extended to Young above and say we didn’t get much of a chance to see what he could do. That said, Corral did see a lot more time than Young against lower string defensive players and showed us comparatively less with it.

But maybe the Panthers did expect all of this, as they had their punter, Johnny Hekker, mic’d up for the game. They must have expected him to see significant work today.

The defense

This unit has drawn some of the most interest—and concern—through the offseason as they go through a massive philosophical shift under an actual NFL coach (just kidding, Phil, I still love you). Alas, they are also one of the hardest to judge off the preseason as Evero is keeping most of his scheme under wraps, along with a handful of his starters.

There were a few highlight plays, like Sam Franklin Jrs third quarter interception, but nothing to really write home about. Individual effort isn’t often going to be predictive of unit success.

The most encouraging, consistent observation I had was that Frankie Luvu seems poised to continue on his trajectory from last season. He was always near the ball when he was on the field. It’s a small thing, but playing inside on a (more or less) 3-4 front is new for Luvu in the NFL. He is set to be a central cog in this new defensive scheme, so his individual performance is uniquely interesting in the preseason. Similar to what we saw from Young under center, Luvu looked well suited for his new environs.

Honestly, roster cuts are going to tell us more about this defense than the preseason will. Where they prioritize size vs speed and experience vs athleticism will be interesting. A sixth string safety allowing a touchdown with a poor tackle isn’t.

The offensive line

When one unit struggles through an entire game, even when it was the Panthers ones playing against the Jets twos, then we can raise questions off of preseason performance. Ickey Ekwonu surrendered a sack of Bryce Young to Jets backup defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. Every one who rotated through the right guard spot allowed pressure on the quarterback. And that was all before swing tackle Cam Erving left the game with a right knee and ankle injury.

This isn’t just about Corbett (ACL) and likely replacement Chandler Zavala’s (hamstring) absences. Yes, the Jets are talented up front. They are deeper there than most teams in the league and certainly deeper than the currently healthy parts playing along the Panthers’ offensive line. My concern comes from the fact that this team has been practicing for almost two weeks without either Corbett or Zavala at right guard and communication still seemed to be the main issue.

Maybe asking competency of the third string guard is asking too much. Maybe Corbett and Zavala will bounce back by the start of the regular season and all will be both well and backed up. Maybe Cade Mays was sandbagging at guard because he was born to be a center and he knows it. We can’t know yet.

What we do know is that a supbar offensive line performance limited our first observations of Young in a Panthers uniform. That isn’t to say the Panthers’ offensive line is doomed, and Young with them. It’s not to say that they can’t give a completely different impression next week against the New York Giants. Simply put, I’m at least concerned about the stability of the offensive line unit, which is not somewhere I expected to be after last year’s stellar season. Concerned is also not somewhere I am used to being after a preseason game.

The 10,000 ft view

Yes, we learned as much as expected of the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft; less even, about the 2023 Panthers defense; and more, unfortunately, about the Panthers’ plans behind Corbett at right guard. But what did we actually see today on the field?

We saw a team that was misfiring on most cylinders. They got shut out and gave up 27 points to a Jets team that never played their starting, superstar quarterback or most of their starting defensive line. I couldn’t be happier.

The Carolina Panthers traditionally have not performed well in the preseason in years their team has performed well in the regular season. Good preseason records have often presaged middling seasons or worse.

Is there any science or logic behind this?

No.

But if I can’t be superstitious during the NFL preseason then I don’t know why they are still playing. I may be concerned about the offensive line, but I am still wildly optimistic about the season on the whole. There is a lot of offseason left to play, and plenty of work that has already been done whose dividends won’t be paid to fans until the regular season kicks off. It’s a new year, with a new coach and a top draft pick at quarterback. Let’s enjoy the ride.