Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 29 days to go

We’re officially 29 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today is also the Panthers first preseason game against the New York Jets, but first we’re taking a closer look at No. 34 — cornerback Greg Mabin.

Mabin is a 6'2", 200 lb, seven-year veteran corner. The Panthers are his eighth team. He has spent time with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, the Buffalo Bills, the San Francisco 49ers, the Cincinnatti Bengals, the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, and now with the Panthers.

Before treating NFL mascots like Pokemon, Mabin signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He has since recorded 64 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in 47 games, including seven starts. Those games were played for five of the eight teams he has signed with and his starts were with the 2018 Niners, the 2020 Jags, and the 2021 Titans.

Mabin is likely just a camp body given the Panthers relative depth at corner, but his extensive experience could help him find a roster or practice squad spot in the event of a late camp injury ahead of him on the depth chart. He is listed as the third string nickelback on the team's first official depth chart.