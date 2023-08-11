Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 30 days to go

We’re officially 30 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 30 — RB Chuba Hubbard.

Chuba came to Carolina as a 4th round draft choice in 2021, a pick famously made at the request of former head coach Matt Rhule’s wife. He logged 3,459 rushing yards in his 3 year college career, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and scoring 33 touchdowns. His best season was actually his 2019 season, as he logged 2,019 rushing yards and 21 TDs in 13 games played at Oklahoma State. His 2020 season went backwards quite a bit as he only played in 7 games, but as we all know, 2020 was a weird year for all sports (and the world).

While the expectation for Chuba was to become the Panthers RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey upon his selection, his 2021 season was relatively underwhelming as he ran for 612 yards and only averaged 3.6 yards per carry. He did manage to score 5 TDs, which isn’t terrible for a rookie. However, he showed very little ability to get away from tacklers. However, in 2022, he took a step forward. The stats don’t necessarily tell the story, as he ran for 466 yards, 2 TDs, and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. The YPC stat was a big jump for him however, and it showed when he worked in relief of D’Onta Foreman after CMC found himself on a new team midway through the season. Chuba showed a bit more explosiveness and didn’t necessarily go down on first contact as often as he did in his rookie season.

Looking to the future, at this point Chuba is locked in as the Panthers’ RB2 behind Miles Sanders. I actually expected them to snipe another veteran RB off the free agency/waiver wire, but it appears Frank Reich and his staff are comfortable with Chuba and Raheem Blackshear being the backups to Miles Sanders. This could be a much bigger year for Chuba, as Miles Sanders always had a contingent of other RBs taking the load off in Philadelphia. It helps that the Panthers offensive line is now a strength rather than a weakness when he first arrived in Carolina.