Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 31 days to go

We’re officially 31 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 31 — CB Rejzohn Wright.

Wright came to Carolina as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Many analysts saw him as a mid to late round draft choice, however the former Last Chance U player ended up not getting the call on day 2 or 3. Wright was named first team All-Pac 12 following his final college season, racking up 38 tackles with 2 interceptions and 9 pass deflections.

While many fans have been hopeful for Wright to become the latest UDFA gem for the Panthers, he currently appears to be on the outside looking in. The first official depth chart had him listed in the 4th string, and Wright hasn’t made a ton of noise recently in training camp/the preseason. That could all change once the preseason games start, as I don’t expect the team to risk Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, or even CJ Henderson/Keith Taylor a ton in these games, as those 4 seem to be locked in to make the roster. That means a ton of the young corners on the roster should see significant snaps with the second and even first team defenses in these next few games.

