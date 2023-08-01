Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 40 days to go

We’re officially 40 days away from the Carolina Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 40 — linebacker Brandon Smith.

The Panthers drafted the 22-year-old Smith out of Penn State with a fourth round pick (120th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Smith appeared in 12 games last season, starting one, and recorded six solo and two assisted tackles.

Smith is a big (6’3”, 241 lb) athlete (9.97 relative athletic score) who was the quintessential raw football player/combine champion that was a hallmark of Matt Rhule drafts.

With yesterday’s signing of Deion Jones, Smith’s best hopes of making the 2023 Panthers team may well be on special teams. The signing of Jones was a clear signal that the new Panthers brass does not view Smith as entirely ready to step into Frankie Luvu or Shaq Thompson’s shoes if needed.

How about it Panthers fans? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know where you think Smith fits in on this year’s team.