The Panthers’ 2023 success isn’t just on first overall pick Bryce Young’s shoulders

Following a tumultuous 2022 season that saw the Panthers fire Matt Rhule and part ways with franchise cornerstone Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 offseason had one clear objective: Right the ship, fast.

David Tepper quickly opened his checkbook and attacked the head coaching search, going through a lengthy process that ultimately ended with the team moving on from interim head coach Steve Wilkes. They instead elected to go with an offensive-minded coach, hiring former Colts head coach Frank Reich. The emphasis on finding proven talent did not end there, as Reich and GM Scott Fitterer went to work and on creating a superstar coaching staff.

They managed to land highly sought after young candidates in offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, along with Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach. They surrounded these young coaches with tons of veteran talent, including Duce Staley, DeAngelo Hall, James Campen, and Chris Tabor among many others, but the biggest additions that showed me how serious the team was about this overhaul were their two senior assistants. The Panthers managed to nab Jim Caldwell (who had also interviewed for the head coaching job) and Dom Capers to serve as veteran assets to Frank Reich. It all pointed to one major focus: Assemble the right staff to develop a franchise quarterback.

The Panthers’ opening odds to make the 2023 playoffs to start the offseason sat at +165 via DraftKings Sportsbook, and at +210 to win the NFC South. Let’s take a look at how this new coaching staff attacked free agency.

Additions/Departures

Key Departures

DL Matt Ioannidis (FA)

RB D’Onta Foreman (FA)

QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker (FA)

WR D.J. Moore (trade)

On top of trading CMC during the 2022 season, the Panthers were also unable to retain Foreman, who ended up signing with the Chicago Bears. This left them with a major need at RB as their top returning guy was Chuba Hubbard, a holdover from Matt Rhule who famously was drafted at the request of his wife.

And, as I stated above, the Panthers made it no secret that they were starting anew at quarterback, as every single one who started a 2022 regular season game went elsewhere. Instead, they ended up making the biggest splash we’ve seen in quite some time, packaging star WR D.J. Moore with a bevy of high picks in a trade to the Bears to move from ninth overall in the NFL Draft to first overall to get one (more on that later).

Key Additions/Retentions

WRs Adam Thielen and DJ Chark

QB Andy Dalton

RB Miles Sanders

TE Hayden Hurst

DL Shy Tuttle

S’s Vonn Bell and Eric Rowe

Retained C Bradley Bozeman

The clear focus of Carolina’s free agency strategy was to stabilize the offense for whomever their next starting QB would be, though signing Andy Dalton allowed the Panthers the luxury of taking a developmental prospect if necessary. Thielen’s best days are likely behind him and Chark hasn’t managed to stay healthy for most of his career, but the additions were very necessary after the departure of D.J. Moore to address the top of the depth chart.

Miles Sanders is coming off his best season as a pro and figures to be the every-down back Carolina needed to replace. Hayden Hurst adds some receiving prowess to an extremely underwhelming tight end room. Defensively, the Panthers loaded up at safety so they can allow Jeremy Chinn to function as more of a linebacker/gadget defender, the role he thrived in as a rookie, while also adding some beef on the defensive line as they transition to the 3-4.

Arguably, the most underrated move of the offseason was retaining center Bradley Bozeman, allowing the team to theoretically return all five starting offensive lineman who ended the season in 2022. Again, this is a huge deal for the next franchise quarterback that Carolina aggressively pursued and made a major effort to provide a foundation for.

After March 20, the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds didn’t move on the Panthers making the playoffs (+165), though it did move to +300 to win the division after the Saints signed QB Derek Carr and the Falcons made several moves in free agency, as oddsmakers were favoring those teams. However, the most important part of the offseason was fast approaching. Let’s examine the NFL Draft.

The Panthers’ 2023 draft class

QB Bryce Young (Round 1, 1st overall)

WR Jonathan Mingo (Round 2, 39th overall)

EDGE DJ Johnson (Round 3, 80th overall)

G Chandler Zavala (Round 4, 114th overall)

S/DB Jammie Robinson (Round 5, 145th overall)

The Panthers made sure to be extremely thorough in their evaluation process at QB, and while early signs pointed to CJ Stroud, things became clear the closer we got to the draft that Bryce Young was the favorite.

The former Alabama quarterback showed signs of elite intangibles and scouts raved about the head on his shoulders. Reports coming out of Carolina seem to support this as the coaches love how far along he is and how fast he is picking things up. The Panthers gave up a lot to get him, with the pieces coming together to make this all fall into place started all the way back to October 2022 with the CMC trade. This move will shape the next decade of the Panthers franchise, for better or worse.

After that, the Panthers found another weapon in WR Jonathan Mingo, a guy former Panthers great Steve Smith has raved about. They also made the curious decision to trade up for EDGE DJ Johnson, though the reports since from the team say he does a lot of the things they were looking for in an edge defender (a position they still need to figure out opposite Brian Burns). Guard Chandler Zavala played next to 2022 first-round pick Ikem Eckwonu at NC State and could be a Day 1 starter with guards Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett both recovering from injuries. Jammie Robinson factors into the nickel cornerback conversation and could see snaps early there as well. Overall however, the Panthers didn’t have a ton of picks to begin with and let go of more to get DJ Johnson, so this class is small.

Following the NFL Draft, DraftKings Sportsbook moved the line on the Panthers making the playoffs slightly (+145), though the betting odds to win the division went the other way to +350. The NFC South at this point is seemingly up for grabs for any of the four teams in it, though oddsmakers don’t seem to believe the Panthers are a good bet to win it.

What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?