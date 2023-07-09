Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 63 days to go

We’re officially 63 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 63 — guard Austin Corbett.

The Panthers signed the 27-year-old Corbett (6’4, 305) as a free agent in March 2022. He was originally drafted in the second round (No. 33 overall) by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Browns and Rams. He played college football at Nevada.

Here’s a brief summary of his 2022 season, courtesy of the team’s website:

Started all 17 games at right guard for Carolina in 2022, helping the offensive line improve from 28th to 11th in sacks allowed in one season. Part of an offensive line that helped Carolina rank fifth in rushing attempts (359), fourth in rushing yards (1,668), and 10th in yards per rush (4.65) in the final 12 weeks of the 2022 season. In that stretch, tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed (17), ranked 10th in sacks per passing attempt (5.8%), and were eighth in average time for a quarterback to throw (2.94 seconds).

Corbett tore his ACL in the 2022 season finale and had successful surgery in January. He is currently on the road to recovery and (hopefully) has a chance to be in the starting lineup for the Panthers’ Week 1 game against the Falcons. Injury will be the only thing that keeps him from being the starter at right guard, so we’ll have to monitor his progress throughout training camp and the preseason to see if he’s ready to play or not.

What do you expect to see from Corbett this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll be ready for the start of the season? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!