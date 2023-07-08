Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 64 days to go

We’re officially 64 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 64 — guard Justin McCray.

The Panthers signed the 31-year-old McCray (6’3, 320) as a free agent in March 2023. He originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Titans, Packers, Browns, Falcons, and Texans. He played college football at UCF.

Here’s a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played for Houston in 2021 and 2022. Played in 14 games with eight starts in 2021 and 12 games with two starts along the offensive line in 2022. Played in 10 games with two starts for Atlanta in 2020. Saw action in a career-best 15 games with four starts for Cleveland in 2019. Totaled 25 games played and 13 starts for Green Bay in 2017 and 2018

McCray will compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason, and he has a good chance of making the 53-man roster as a depth option at guard. If Austin Corbett is unable to start the season due to his ACL injury, McCray will likely compete with Cade Mays to be the next man up in the starting lineup until Corbett is ready to return to action.

