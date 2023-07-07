Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 65 days to go

We’re officially 65 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 65 — offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo.

The Panthers signed DiRenzo (6’6, 315) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Rutgers.

Here’s a brief summary of his senior year at Rutgers, courtesy of Rutgers’ website:

2022 (Senior): Started all 12 games on the offensive line (nine at left guard, three at left tackle). Signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers. Named MVP – Offense at the team banquet (12/4). Invited to the Hula Bowl (1/11). Named to the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society (4/19). Honored on Senior Day versus No. 11 Penn State (11/19). Saw action at left tackle at Michigan State (11/12) and helped the offense total 460 yards. Part of unit that allowed no sacks and held the ball for 38:53 in the win over Indiana (10/22). Helped offense rush for 212 yards in Rutgers debut at Boston College (9/3).

DiRenzo will compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason, but he faces an uphill battle to find a way on the 53-man roster. If he has a good showing during the preseason he might find himself on the practice squad, but his likely outcome is to be waived during one of the early rounds of roster cuts.

What do you expect to see from DiRenzo this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!