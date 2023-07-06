Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 66 days to go

We’re officially 66 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 66 — guard Cade Mays.

The Panthers drafted the 24-year-old Mays (6’6, 325) in the sixth round (No. 199 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Tennessee.

Here’s a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played in 11 games with two starts in rookie season in 2022. Part of an offensive line that helped Carolina rank fifth in rushing attempts (359), fourth in rushing yards (1,668), and 10th in yards per rush (4.65) in the final 12 weeks of the 2022 season. In that stretch, tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed (17), ranked 10th in sacks per passing attempt (5.8%), and were eighth in average time for a quarterback to throw (2.94 seconds).

Mays is expected to make the 53-man roster as an important depth piece the Panthers want to keep around, especially with the possibility that Austin Corbett isn’t fully recovered from ACL surgery when the season starts. Mays will likely compete with Justin McCray to be the next man up if Corbett is unable to get on the field in Week 1, and with a solid training camp and preseason Mays could easily slide in the lineup until Corbett is back to 100 percent.

What do you expect to see from Mays this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll be a suitable replacement for Corbett if needed? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!