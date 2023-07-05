Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 67 days to go

We’re officially 67 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 67 — guard Nash Jensen.

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old Jensen (6’4, 328) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at North Dakota State.

Jensen will be competing with several veterans for a roster spot as guard depth, and unless he has an amazing training camp and preseason I don’t expect to see him crack the 53-man roster this year. However, I do think it’s possible he can find his way onto the practice squad as an emergency depth option for the interior offensive line.

What do you expect to see from Jensen this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!