Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 68 days to go

We’re officially 68 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 68 — center Sam Tecklenburg.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Tecklenburg (6’4, 310) as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Baylor.

Tecklenburg has appeared in 17 games for the Panthers over two seasons (1 start) and has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad since being signed.

Seriously: Here’s a transaction summary from the team’s website:

Signed as an undrafted free agent with Carolina (4/30/20)...Waived by Carolina (9/5/20)...Signed to Carolina practice squad (9/6/20)...Signed to Panthers active roster (10/20/20)...Waived by Panthers (11/4/20)...Signed to Panthers practice squad (11/7/20)...Signed reserve/future contract with Carolina (1/4/21)...Waived by Carolina (8/31/21)...Signed to Carolina practice squad (9/1/21)...Signed to active roster (9/7/21)...Elevated to active roster as COVID elevation for Week 1...Elevated to active roster as COVID elevation for Week 3...Signed to active roster (9/28/21)...Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list (12/28/21)...Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list (1/3/22)...Waived by Carolina (8/30/22)...Signed to Carolina practice squad (8/31/22)...Signed to active roster (1/7/23).

Tecklenburg is currently (as of this writing, at least) one of two players listed as a center on the team’s roster page, so his chances of making the 53-man roster are pretty decent. He’ll likely be the depth option behind Bradley Bozeman at center, and unless the Panthers decide to find another option once teams start trimming their rosters I’d expect to see Tecklenburg stick around for the regular season.

What do you expect to see from Tecklenburg this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!