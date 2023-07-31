Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 41 days to go

(Note to CSR Readers: I’ve changed my profile name from “MickSmiley” to “DA_Sweat”. New name, same old voice.)

We’re 41 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 41 on the roster — running back Spencer Brown.

After a solid four-year career at UAB in which he ran for over 4,000 yards and scored 41 touchdowns, Spencer Brown joined the Carolina Panthers in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. As a rookie he played a grand total of one special teams snap to at least get his name in the stat sheet.

Last year Spencer played in two games for the Panthers and actually saw some meaningful action. In Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons he had six carries for 27 yards while also playing 12 special teams snaps. Then in Week 9 he had three more carries for 16 yards plus two receptions for 10 yards.

Through two seasons with the Panthers he has played a total of 31 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps over three games.

Both Ourlads and ESPN put him fourth on the running back depth chart behind Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear. Assuming nothing changes, Brown should be back in the Panthers fold in some capacity in 2023. Running backs take a beating in the NFL and every team needs quality depth in the event the starters miss time.

We know Spencer Brown brings depth to the roster. We’ll see in 2023 if he can take a step forward when it comes to quality.