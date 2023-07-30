Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 42 days to go

We’re officially 42 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 42 — safety Sam Franklin Jr.

The Panthers signed the 27-year-old Franklin (6’3, 210) as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, and tendered him as a restricted free agent in March 2023. He played college football at Temple.

Here’s a summary of his career with the Panthers, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played in all 17 games in 2022, leading the team with 13 special teams tackles, the most by a Panthers player since 2012. Added seven tackles and a forced fumble on defense. Saw action in 16 games in 2021 for Carolina, making 15 tackles on defense. Played in 14 games with four starts for Carolina in 2020. Tallied 22 tackles, one pass deflection and 1 sack on defense.

Franklin’s fate probably depends on how many defensive backs the Panthers decide to keep on the 53-man roster and whether or not he can land a spot on special teams. Franklin could find a spot on the bottom of the depth chart and on special teams, but my prediction is that he’ll be a victim of roster cuts at the end of the preseason.

What do you expect to see from Franklin this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!