Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 69 days to go

We’re 69 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 69 on the roster — defensive end Antwuan Jackson.

Two colleges appear on Jackson’s resume that should sound familiar to Panthers fans - Blinn College and Auburn. Astute Panthers fans will know Cam Newton spent time with both teams during his illustrious college career. We can only hope some of Cam’s shine rubs off on Antwuan Jackson given the similarities the two shared in college. Jackson ultimately finished out his career at Ohio State University before going undrafted in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive end signed with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons coming out of college and had a solid 2022 season with 20 tackles. Following the end of the XFL season he was invited to the Panthers 2023 rookie minicamp and showed enough to sign with the club.

To misquote Winston Churchill, Antwuan Jackson is something of a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside of shoulder pads. After spending time with three different college programs then one season in the XFL, Jackson is a wildcard and sticking in the NFL will be an uphill battle. The way-too-early Panthers depth chart at Ourlads has him in the fourth spot at defensive end while he didn’t even make ESPN’s depth chart.

The Panthers obviously saw enough from Jackson’s college tape, XFL season, and minicamp tryout to bring him in and kick the tires. Like many fringe prospects the odds aren’t in his favor to carve out an NFL career, but kudos to him for pursuing his professional dream.