Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 43 days to go

We’re officially 43 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 43 — linebacker Ayinde “Ace” Eley.

The Panthers signed Eley (6’3, 233) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Maryland and Georgia Tech.

Here’s a summary of his 2022 season with Georgia Tech, courtesy of the school’s website:

Started all 12 games at linebacker for Georgia Tech. Earned second-team all-ACC honors after recording 118 tackles (ranked 15th nationally), 3.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles (t-third nationally) and two fumble recoveries (t-22nd nationally) in 2022. Was one of only two NCAA Division I FBS players since 2000 (and first since Virginia’s Micah Kiser in 2016) to record at least 118 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a regular season. Tallied seven double-digit tackling games on the season.

Eley will have an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster at linebacker, but if he has an impressive training camp and preseason I could see him earning a spot on the practice squad.

What do you expect to see from Eley this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!