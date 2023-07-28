Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 44 days to go

We’re officially 44 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 44 — long snapper JJ Jansen.

The Panthers acquired the 37-year-old Jansen (6’2, 235) via trade with the Packers in exchange for a conditional 2011 draft pick* in April 2009. He was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2008 NFL Draft. He played college football at Notre Dame.

Here’s a summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played in every regular season game every season for Carolina from 2009-22. His 226 career games played are more than anyone in franchise history. Tallied 21 total special teams tackles from 2009-22. Part of a punt unit that set a franchise record for net yards (44.12) and punts inside the 20 (39) in 2022. Helped the field goal unit lead the NFL with a FG percentage of 94.3 in 2022. Selected to his first career Pro Bowl in 2013. Successful on all 139 snaps. Helped kicker Graham Gano convert 24-of-27 field goal attempts, including a franchise record six made field goals of 50 yards or more. Contributed to punter Brad Nortman setting a team record with a 47.8-yard gross average. Spent the 2008 season on the Green Bay Packers injured reserve with a knee injury suffered during the preseason.

Unless he decides to retire before the season starts, Jansen is chiseled in stone as the team’s long snapper and will likely play every single snap on special teams this season.

What do you expect to see from Jansen this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

*- Note: The Panthers ended up giving the Packers the No. 204 overall pick (seventh round) in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Packers traded the pick to the Broncos, who used it to select tight end Virgil Green.