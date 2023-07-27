Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 45 days to go

We’re officially 45 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 45 — tight end Giovanni Ricci.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Ricci (6’3, 240) as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Western Michigan.

Here’s a summary of his first three seasons in Carolina, courtesy of the team’s website:

Spent entire 2020 season on Carolina practice squad. Saw action in 16 games in 2021, starting one. Was targeted twice but did not have any touches on offense. Played in 15 games with three starts in 2022, making eight receptions for 100 yards.

Due to the addition of Hayden Hurst in the offseason, I’m not sure Ricci will make the 53-man roster this year unless he has a better training camp and preseason than Ian Thomas and/or Tommy Tremble. Unless Frank Reich wants to use Ricci as a fullback in his offense, his chances of cracking the top three tight ends on the depth chart are slim.

What do you expect to see from Ricci this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!