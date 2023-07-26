Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 46 days to go

We’re officially 46 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 46 — linebacker Eku Leota.

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old Leota (6’3, 252) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Northwestern and Auburn.

Here’s a summary of his college career, courtesy of Wikipedia:

Leota began his college football career at Northwestern and redshirted his true freshman season. He had 2.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman. Leota was named third-team All-Big Ten Conference during his redshirt sophomore season. He entered the NCAA transfer portal at the end of the regular season. Leota ultimately transferred to Auburn. He made 23 tackles with ten tackles for loss and seven sacks in his first season with the team. Leota suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in the fifth game of the Tigers’ 2022 season.

Leota has an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster at linebacker, but he could potentially be a candidate to stash on the practice squad if he has a great training camp and preseason. Unfortunately, I expect to see him waived during one of the early rounds of roster cuts.

What do you expect to see from Leota this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!