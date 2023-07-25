Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 47 days to go

We’re officially 47 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 47 — linebacker Bumper Pool.

The Panthers signed the 23-year-old Pool (6’2, 235) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Arkansas.

Here’s a summary of his college career, courtesy of Wikipedia:

In Pool’s first career game, as a freshman in 2018, he contributed with six tackles and a fumble return. In his freshman season, Pool played in ten games totaling 29 tackles. As a sophomore in 2019, Pool amassed 94 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss. The following season, Pool was named to the Second team All-SEC. In a shortened ten-game season, Pool recorded 101 total tackles. He averaged 11.2 tackles per game finishing second in the SEC. In 2021, Pool once again was named to the Second team All-SEC, tallying 125 tackles. Pool decided to return for a fifth year at Arkansas, using the year of eligibility granted from the COVID-19 shortened season. Entering the season, Pool was named to the Butkus Award watch list. Pool was also named to the Phil Steele preseason First team All-SEC and Second team All-American teams. Pool was named the 39th best player in the upcoming college football season by ESPN. In his final season, Pool totaled 92 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, while being named to the Second team All-SEC for the third consecutive season. With 441 career tackles, Pool became the school’s all-time leading tackler, surpassing Tony Bua’s previous record of 408.

I’m not sure if Pool will make the 53-man roster or not, but due to the fact that he has an elite name I’m definitely rooting for him. He could find his way on the practice squad as an emergency linebacker option if he’s unable to find a spot on the roster, which would at least keep him (and his elite name) around for a while.

What do you expect to see from Pool this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!