Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 49 days to go

We’re officially 49 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 49 — linebacker Frankie Luvu.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Luvu (6’3, 235) as a free agent in March 2021 after he spent the first three years of his career with the Jets. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets following the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football at Washington State.

Here’s a brief summary of his first two seasons in Carolina, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played in 15 games with 14 starts in 2022, posting a career-high 111 tackles with 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown. Played in 16 games with four starts in 2021. Had 34 defensive tackles and nine special teams tackles to go with eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.

Luvu is all but guaranteed a starting spot at linebacker, so unless he decides to retire before the season begins he’ll be on the 53-man roster.

What do you expect to see from Luvu this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll have a career year in 2023? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!