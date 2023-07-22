Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 50 days to go

We’re officially 50 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 50 — linebacker Chandler Wooten.

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old Wooten (6’3, 230) off the Cardinals’ practice squad in November 2022 after he was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cardinals following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Auburn.

Here’s a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played at Auburn from 2017-21, opting out of [the] 2020 season. In 2021, tied for team lead with 95 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and an interception. Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll. Finished career with 140 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Wooten appeared in nine games for the Panthers in 2022 and recorded one forced fumble.

I believe Wooten will earn a spot on the 53-man roster if for no other reason than to contribute on special teams. The Panthers have historically kept extra linebackers around for that purpose, so he could end up being the guy who takes one of the final roster spots.

What do you expect to see from Wooten this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!