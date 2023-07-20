Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 52 days to go

We’re officially 52 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 52 — linebacker DJ Johnson.

The Panthers drafted the 24-year-old Johnson (6’4, 260) in the third round (No. 80 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Oregon.

Here’s a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of the team’s website:

DJ Johnson transferred to Oregon after starting his career at Florida in 2017. He has played outside linebacker, tight end on offense and defensive end. As an outside linebacker in 2022, Johnson earned Pac-12 Honorable Mention while making 39 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, tying for fifth-most in the conference. In 2021, he played on offense, defense and special teams after playing tight end in the 2020 season where he had three receiving touchdowns.

Johnson should have no issue making the 53-man roster unless he has a terrible training camp and preseason, but he will have to compete to get snaps at linebacker. He will probably spend a lot of time on special teams during his rookie season, but he should also find his way into the rotation at linebacker as the season progresses.

What do you expect to see from Johnson this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll see a lot of time at linebacker, or will he mostly play on special teams? Share your thoughts with us!