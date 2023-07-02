Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 70 days to go

We’re officially 70 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 70 — guard Brady Christensen.

The Panthers drafted the 26-year-old Christensen (6’6, 300) in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at BYU.

Christensen started all 17 games at left guard for the Panthers in 2022 and helped the offensive line improve from 28th to 11th in sacks allowed in one season. He has appeared in 33 games over his career (23 starts) and has played at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle.

Here’s a brief summary of Christensen’s 2022 season from the team’s website:

Part of an offensive line that helped Carolina rank fifth in rushing attempts (359), fourth in rushing yards (1,668), and 10th in yards per rush (4.65) in the final 12 weeks of the 2022 season. In that stretch, tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed (17), ranked 10th in sacks per passing attempt (5.8%), and were eighth in average time for a quarterback to throw (2.94 seconds).

Christensen is penciled in as the starter at left guard and is all but guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster this season. Unless he decides to retire before the season starts, Christensen will be on the field with the starting lineup when the Panthers kick off the season against the Falcons in September.

What do you expect to see from Christensen this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll start every game at left guard this year? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!