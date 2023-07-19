A review of the ‘Panthers Blueprint’ video series

We’re just about a week away from the start of training camps around the NFL, and news around the Carolina Panthers has been slow, to say the least. Lucky for us, the Panthers released a mini docuseries about their offseason, and if you haven’t watched it yet, I highly recommend you do so.

The series of three videos runs 96 minutes in total and focuses on the three key components of the Panthers offseason. It starts with the announcement of Frank Reich as head coach and all the storylines surrounding his return to Carolina. The rest of the episode features key members of the staff with Reich and others explaining what they bring to the table. Thomas Brown, Duce Staley, James Campen, Josh McCown, Ejiro Evero, and Dom Capers all get some time in the spotlight, and the crew does a good job of showing how they interact with the players at practice. You get to see the competitiveness and trash talk of Staley juxtaposed with Reich’s more calm demeanor.

I think most fans were excited to see the staff that Reich was able to assemble, and the first video of the series definitely adds to that excitement. The coaches exude confidence and competence, and there are several outside opinions spliced in throughout the video that gas up the staff even more.

The second entry in the series focuses on free agency. We get a look at Reich’s and Scott Fitterer’s impressions of the roster going into the offseason and what needs to be done to prep it for a young quarterback. The first priority was bringing back Bradley Bozeman, much to the delight of all involved. After that, you get to see a few peeks into front office meetings where discussions were had about the notable free agent signings the Panthers made like Miles Sander, Andy Dalton, and the many others. Along with that are explanations of the dynamic between the front office personnel and what each of the bring to the table.

The third, final, and longest entry in the series focuses on the 2023 NFL Draft. A hefty portion of the video takes place in the Panthers war room on draft day, where we get to see conversations about players as the Panthers picks approach and the mechanics of draft day trades. There will probably be a fair amount of discomfort in how actively involved Nicole Tepper is in the process, but Scott Fitterer, Dan Morgan, and the rest of the staff seem more than okay with her presence and input. At point she even answers a phone call from an opposing GM while Reich is away from his station. In all, the process is fascinating to watch, and you get to see some of the other players the Panthers were looking at in different draft slots.

It’s a great watch for any Panthers fan or anyone looking to get a football fix in the middle of July. The series gives a lot of context to the Panthers moves this offseason and will probably make you feel good about what the team is building and how they’re going about doing it. It’s produced by the team, so obviously it’s very sunshine and rainbows, but that’s what we want right now, right? It’s something to be excited about. It’s not boilerplate mic’d up segment quotes. It’s a relatively deep look into the machinations of the team behind closed doors. Again, it’s a must watch for Panthers fans.

Building the Foundation (Coaching Staff)

Setting the Framework (Free agency)

Embracing the Future (The Draft)