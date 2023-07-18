Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 54 days to go

We’re 54 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 54 on the roster — linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The Panthers signed the seven-year veteran as a free agent this past offseason. He began his career in 2016 as a sixth round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent his first four seasons there. He played in 52 games with 16 starts in Philly and recorded a respectable 98 tackles with 11 tackles for loss.

He spent 2020 with the Miami Dolphins and played in 15 games (one start) with 28 tackles and a sack.

In 2021 he joined the Houston Texans and had by far the best season of his career by starting all 14 games in which he played and recording triple-digit tackles with 108 on the season. He also had three sacks that year after recording just two sacks in his previous five seasons. Grugier-Hill returned to Houston in 2022 expecting to build on the previous season’s success, but he saw his playing time decrease as the season went along and he ultimately asked for a mid-season release. The Texans granted his request and he signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

He finished out the last half of the 2022 season by starting all six games he played in with the Cardinals and racking up 40 tackles.

Signing Grugier-Hill this past offseason was a great move by Panthers GM Scott Fitterer. With a contract of just 1-year and $1.3 million, the veteran linebacker could significantly outperform his cap hit. Carolina still desperately lacks depth at linebacker and really needs Grugier-Hill’s experience and production.

Depth charts at both Ourlads and ESPN show him as the primary backup for either Frankie Luvu or Shaq Thompson. The veteran linebacker could be on the field much more this season than many of us are currently anticipating. Grugier-Hill’s signing with the Panthers has flown under the radar up to this point and he has the potential to be one of Carolina’s best low-key free agent additions this year.