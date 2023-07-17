Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 55 days to go

We’re officially 55 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 55 — defensive tackle Marquan McCall.

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old McCall (6’3, 345) as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Kentucky. McCall appeared in 16 games for the Panthers in 2022 and logged 15 tackles (7 solo) and 2 tackles for loss.

McCall will compete for a roster spot at defensive tackle during training camp and preseason, but his likely outcome is to land a spot on the practice squad as an emergency depth option for the defensive line.

What do you expect to see from McCall this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!