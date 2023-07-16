Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 56 days to go

We’re officially 56 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 56 — center Bradley Bozeman.

The Panthers signed the 28-year-old Bozeman (6’5, 325) as a free agent in March 2022. He was originally drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round (No. 218 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore before signing with Carolina. He played college football at Alabama.

Bozeman is penciled in as the team’s starting center and is in no danger of losing his roster spot unless he decides to retire before the season begins.

What do you expect to see from Bozeman this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!