Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 57 days to go

We’re officially 57 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 57 — linebacker Arron Mosby.

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old Mosby (6’4, 245) as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Fresno State. Mosby appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2022 and recorded 1 tackle. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2023.

Mosby will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster but will face an uphill battle to make the team. He’s likely a candidate for the practice squad, but if he plays well during the preseason and can contribute on special teams he might be able to secure one of the final roster spots.

What do you expect to see from Mosby this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!