Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 60 days to go

We’re officially 60 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 60 — offensive tackle BJ Wilson.

The Panthers signed Wilson (6’5, 337) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Quincy University and is the first Quincy player to sign an NFL contract. He appeared in 42 games for the Hawks from 2018-2022. (Note: the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Here’s a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of Quincy’s website:

Wilson had an exuberant career with the Hawks, receiving All-GLVC honors in the last three seasons, including two first-team honors in 2022 and the spring 2021 season. The Florrisant, Missouri, native helped pave the offense to two top-three finishes in the GLVC for total yards across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. ... Wilson earned spots on three watchlists this fall, including the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, D2Football.com, and Reese’s Senior Bowl. Of the 29 Division II players selected for the Shrine Bowl 1000, BJ Wilson was the only representative from the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Wilson will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster but will face an uphill battle to make the team. He might be a candidate for the practice squad if he shows potential during training camp and the preseason, but his most likely outcome is to be waived in the early round of roster cuts.

What do you expect to see from Wilson this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!