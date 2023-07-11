Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 61 days to go

We’re officially 61 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 61 — offensive tackle Ricky Lee.

The Panthers signed the 23-year-old Lee (6’5, 289) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at North Carolina A&T.

Here’s a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of N.C. A&T’s website:

He returns to A&T for another season after transferring from rival N.C. Central. Served as the Aggies starting left tackle in 2021. Enters the 2022 season on the Aggies two-deep depth chart at the left tackle position. Served as the Eagles starter at offensive tackle in 2018 and 2019. Brings size and experience to the offensive line and should be a suitable replacement for all-conference tackle Marcus Pettiford. 2021 Season: He started all 11 games for the Aggies. Played the second-most snaps on the team among offensive linemen with 648. Posted a grade of 80 during the season with 475 positive plays. Posted 16 domination blocks. Posted an 88 grade on 41 plays against Robert Morris on Oct. 2. The following week, he posted an 83 grade and had four domination blocks on 61 plays against North Alabama.

Lee will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster but will face an uphill battle to make the team. He might be a candidate for the practice squad if he shows potential during training camp and the preseason, but his most likely outcome is to be waived in the early round of roster cuts.

What do you expect to see from Lee this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!