Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 62 days to go

We’re 62 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 62 on the roster — guard Chandler Zavala.

The 6-foot-3, 322-pounder was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2023 draft and there’s optimism surrounding the Panthers rookie. Some Panthers fans saw him in action after spending his last two seasons at NC State, earning First Team All-ACC honors. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein summed up Zavala’s play this way:

Guard prospect with a broad base, limited athleticism and an above-average talent for driving opponents out of the run lane. While Zavala can be a step slow getting out of his stance and into positioning as a move blocker, he does have experience in just about every run blocking scheme. He has the pure power to match up with NFL interior defenders as a drive blocker. He plays with heavy hands and a wide base as both a run and pass blocker. Limited reactive agility will lead to him getting beat in protection and by downhill linebackers, but he has the size and ability to eventually become a starter.

It’s interesting that Zierlein noted Zavala’s “limited athleticism” when he scored a fantastic 9.50 Relative Athletic Score. He’s got the strength and explosiveness to hang in the NFL.

The Panthers need him to hit the ground running. Both of the Panthers starting guards, Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett, suffered major injuries in the team’s final game in Week 17 last year. Christensen is still recovering from a fractured ankle while Austin Corbett tore his ACL. Corbett’s recovery will be a lengthy process and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

If Corbett’s role needs to be filled by a backup, Zavala has as good of a shot as anybody to claim it. The Panthers return second-year guard Cade Mays who saw limited action last year as a sixth round pick. Carolina also signed veteran free agent Justin McCray who has 29 starts in 76 career games, but he’s more of a journeyman than a clear starter.

Chandler Zavala should make the 53-man roster as a young, inexperienced depth piece with an outside shot of stepping in as a spot starter. He will definitely get his opportunity this year and there’s reason for optimism that he’ll make the most of it.