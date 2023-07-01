Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 71 days to go

We’re officially 71 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 71 — defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old Redmond (6’2, 291) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Oklahoma where he tallied 71 tackles (39 solo), 31.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 pass deflections, and 1 touchdown in 32 games.

Here’s a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of Wikipedia:

At the University of Oklahoma, Redmond was in a position to compete for immediate playing time as a freshman in 2018, but a blood clot issue led to him being ruled out for the season. However, he returned midseason and appeared in three games, before then sitting out the rest, finishing the year with six total tackles. In 2019, he appeared in 13 out of 14 games and posted a team-leading 6.5 sacks and placed third in [tackles for loss] with 11. Redmond opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and his blood clot issues. Redmond returned to the team in 2021 and appeared in eight games, seven of which he started, and posted 19 tackles, eight [tackles for loss], and 3.5 sacks despite missing five games due to injury. As a senior in 2022, he appeared in 12 games and posted 23 tackles, 10.0 [tackles for loss] and four sacks.

Redmond will compete for a roster spot with several defensive linemen throughout training camp, and he likely faces an uphill battle to end up on the final 53-man squad. If he has a solid showing during training camp and the preseason, he might find himself on the practice squad as a depth option.

What do you expect to see from Redmond this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!