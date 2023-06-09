Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 93 days to go

We’re officially 93 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 93 — defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.

The Panthers drafted the 25-year-old Roy (6’1, 330) in the sixth round (No. 184 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Roy has played in 45 games (15 starts) in his first three seasons and has accumulated 67 tackles (21 solo), 1 sack, 1 interception, and 5 pass deflections. Roy appeared in 13 games for the Panthers in 2022 and tallied 17 tackles (4 solo), 1 interception, and 3 pass deflections.

Roy will likely be in a rotation at defensive tackle with Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle this season, and hopefully we’ll see him continue to progress into a force in the middle of the Panthers’ defensive line.

What do you expect to see from Roy this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!