Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 94 days to go

We’re officially 94 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 94 — defensive end Henry Anderson.

The Panthers signed the 31-year-old Anderson (6’6, 300) as a free agent in August 2022, but placed him on the reserve/non-injury list in October. Anderson was activated from the reserve list in December 2022, and re-signed with the Panthers in March 2023. Anderson was originally drafted by the Colts in the third round (No. 93 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, and has spent time with the Colts, Jets, and Patriots before landing in Carolina.

Anderson has played in 89 games (43 starts) in his career and has accumulated 177 tackles (99 solo), 11.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 8 pass deflections. Anderson appeared in 11 games for the Panthers in 2022 and tallied 16 tackles (7 solo).

Anderson will compete for playing time at defensive end with Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, and Amaré Barno, and depending on the amount of action he sees he should be able to provide numbers similar to what we saw from him last season.

What do you expect to see from Anderson this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!