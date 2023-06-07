Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 95 days to go

We’re officially 95 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 95 — defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The Panthers drafted the 25-year-old Brown (6’5, 320) in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brown has played in 49 games (46 starts) in his first three seasons and has accumulated 132 tackles (68 solo), 6 sacks, 1 interception, and 15 pass deflections. Brown started every game for the Panthers in 2022 and had a career year with 67 tackles, tying Mike Rucker’s franchise record for tackles by a defensive lineman.

Brown will help bolster an interior defensive line in a rotation with the likes of Shy Tuttle and Bravvion Roy and should (hopefully) continue to be a force in the middle for Carolina’s defensive line.

What do you expect to see from Brown this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!