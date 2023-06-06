Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 96 days to go

We’re officially 96 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 96 — defensive tackle DeShawn Williams.

The Panthers signed the 30-year-old Williams (6’1, 295) as a free agent in March after he spent the last few years of his career in Denver with the Broncos. Williams was originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft, and spent time with Cincinnati in 2016 before being released. He bounced around several practice squads before landing with the Broncos in 2020.

Williams has played in 50 games (34 starts) in his career and has accumulated 105 tackles (49 solo), 8 sacks, 1 interception, and 8 pass deflections. Williams had a career year with the Broncos in 2022 when he totaled 37 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and 3 pass deflections.

Williams is expected to rotate at defensive tackle with Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy, and Shy Tuttle to give the Panthers options on their defensive line. Hopefully he’ll be able to continue building on the progress he made last season with the Broncos and become a force to be reckoned with in Carolina’s defense.

What do you expect to see from Williams this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!